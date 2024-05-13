iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.84. The company had a trading volume of 14,452,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,705,717. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.83.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.