Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,002,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 380.3 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.
About Aristocrat Leisure
