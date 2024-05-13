Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Short Interest Update

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,216,900 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 1,002,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 380.3 days.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.59. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472. Aristocrat Leisure has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.60.

Get Aristocrat Leisure alerts:

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.