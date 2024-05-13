One Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

One Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1,015.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,241,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,821,000 after buying an additional 1,129,876 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,319,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $499,000.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MEAR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.03. 49,273 shares of the stock were exchanged. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.00.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1534 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.