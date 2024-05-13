Short Interest in Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF) Drops By 37.9%

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APMSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 37.9% from the April 15th total of 63,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aperam Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS APMSF remained flat at $30.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. Aperam has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $30.49.

Aperam Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Aperam Company Profile

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; Alloys & Specialties; and Recycling & Renewables. The company offers a range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

