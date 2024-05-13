4,028 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Bought by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,556,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 976,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,829 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $91.70. 938,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,681,084. The company has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEP

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.