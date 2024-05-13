Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.46. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 167. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $137.35 and a 1-year high of $200.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.21.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

