McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,363 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded down $3.42 on Monday, reaching $271.58. 2,407,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,517.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

