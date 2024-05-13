Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 34.5%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

ATCMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

