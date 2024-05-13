Short Interest in Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Drops By 34.5%

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
ATCMF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145. Atico Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.
Atico Mining Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.