Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 46,241.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 840,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,142,000 after purchasing an additional 838,813 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,374,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,767,000 after acquiring an additional 269,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after acquiring an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,980 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 301,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,759,000 after purchasing an additional 146,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,967. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.62 and a 200-day moving average of $384.87.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.28.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

