Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 178,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 168,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. The stock had a trading volume of 206,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,318. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.67. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $62.87 and a 1-year high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.