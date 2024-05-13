Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $97.00 to $90.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s International traded as low as $51.86 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 832568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.32.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Papa John’s International from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,786,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,204,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,381,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 889,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,838,000 after purchasing an additional 232,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5,031.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,439,000 after buying an additional 193,161 shares during the period.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.84 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.50% and a negative return on equity of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.78%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

