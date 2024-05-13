Central Bancompany, Inc. (CBCY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on June 1st

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Saturday, June 1st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th.
Central Bancompany Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCY remained flat at $650.00 during trading on Monday. Central Bancompany has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $792.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $657.48 and a 200-day moving average of $681.97.
About Central Bancompany
