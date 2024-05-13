AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Posted by on May 13th, 2024

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGFree Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,594. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $93.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day moving average of $85.78.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

