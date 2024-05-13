Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Declines By 24.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 3,337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,525.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ASAZF remained flat at $26.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

