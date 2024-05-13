Short Interest in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Declines By 24.3%

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,525,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the April 15th total of 3,337,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,525.0 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ASAZF remained flat at $26.25 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.98. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $29.85.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile
