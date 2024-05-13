iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Trimmed by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.36. 676,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,389,059. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

