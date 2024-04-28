Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA) vs. AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Critical Survey

AtkinsRéalis (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) and Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares AtkinsRéalis and Energy Services of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AtkinsRéalis alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A Energy Services of America N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AtkinsRéalis and Energy Services of America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AtkinsRéalis 0 0 0 0 N/A Energy Services of America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

AtkinsRéalis presently has a consensus price target of $32.36, suggesting a potential downside of 18.15%. Given AtkinsRéalis’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AtkinsRéalis is more favorable than Energy Services of America.

This table compares AtkinsRéalis and Energy Services of America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AtkinsRéalis N/A N/A N/A $1.89 20.94 Energy Services of America $334.23 million N/A N/A $0.18 39.29

AtkinsRéalis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Services of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AtkinsRéalis pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Energy Services of America pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. AtkinsRéalis pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Energy Services of America pays out 32.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of AtkinsRéalis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Energy Services of America shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Energy Services of America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About AtkinsRéalis

(Get Free Report)

AtkinsRéalis operates as an integrated professional services and project management company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial, minerals and metal, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers services for clients across the nuclear life cycle consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering services; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit projects. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. The company was formerly known as SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. and changed its name to AtkinsRéalis in September 2023. AtkinsRéalis was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Energy Services of America

(Get Free Report)

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works. It also offers electrical and mechanical installation, and repair services, including substation and switchyard, site preparation, equipment setting, pipe fabrication and installation, packaged buildings, transformers, and other ancillary works for the gas, petroleum power, chemical, water and sewer, and automotive industries. In addition, the company provides corrosion protection services, horizontal drilling services, liquid pipeline and pump station construction, production facility construction, water and sewer pipeline installation, and various maintenance and repair services, as well as other services related to pipeline construction. Further, it serves customers primarily in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky. Energy Services of America Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Huntington, West Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for AtkinsRéalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtkinsRéalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.