Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,466 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.59.

NYSE HLT traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $208.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,738. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.43 and a 52-week high of $215.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.47 and a 200-day moving average of $188.47.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

