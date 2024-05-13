Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Eastman Chemical worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 37.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,795,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,496,000 after purchasing an additional 760,974 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 274.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 249,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,375,000 after buying an additional 391,848 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 333,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 304,155 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 19.9% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,807,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $138,686,000 after buying an additional 299,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 40.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,629 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.69. The company had a trading volume of 15,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,876. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $102.71.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,878,545.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

