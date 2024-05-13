Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 40.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $9,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $435.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,894. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.09. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $291.87 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.88.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total value of $1,811,164.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,287 shares of company stock worth $19,160,409. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

