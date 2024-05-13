Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL) Declares $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:CGBDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, May 12th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5751 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBDL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,330. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. 8.20% Notes due 2028 has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.70.

