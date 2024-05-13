Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.01 million and approximately $56.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,223,872 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,208,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00487551 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $42.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
