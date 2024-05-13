Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Benchmark in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 192.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Humacyte stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.13. 710,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,168. Humacyte has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $5.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $610.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Humacyte by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

