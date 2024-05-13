Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,373 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.10% of Vipshop worth $10,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Trading Up 5.2 %

VIPS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,560,232. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $20.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average is $16.33. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop Dividend Announcement

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. The business had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

