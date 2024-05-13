Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Short Interest Down 66.5% in April

Japan Airlines Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, a drop of 66.5% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Japan Airlines Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of JAPSY stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Japan Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.37.

Japan Airlines (OTCMKTS:JAPSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Japan Airlines had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Japan Airlines will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan, Asia, Oceania, North America, and Europe. The company operates through Air Transportation and Other segments. It offers passenger, ground handling, cargo and mail handling, and maintenance services.

