MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Raises Dividend to $0.51 Per Share

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

MSA Safety has increased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 55 consecutive years. MSA Safety has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MSA Safety to earn $8.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.7%.

MSA traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,062. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $175.31. MSA Safety has a one year low of $136.43 and a one year high of $196.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.01.

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $200,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,912.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,181 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSA Safety has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

