Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens increased their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

FNF stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.74. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 34.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total value of $151,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,839.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 231.0% during the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

