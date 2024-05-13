Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.54. The company had a trading volume of 624,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,334,103. The stock has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $55.12 and a 12 month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.