PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

PT Astra International Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTAIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3664 per share on Friday, June 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PT Astra International Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.09.
PT Astra International Tbk Stock Down 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:PTAIY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,098. PT Astra International Tbk has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85.
About PT Astra International Tbk
