Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 24,763 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Progressive were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 92,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $228.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Progressive from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.88.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded down $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.20. 139,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.82.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $5,645,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,859.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,139 shares of company stock worth $7,458,139. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

