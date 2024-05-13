AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) PT Lowered to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

AMN traded up $3.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.46. 139,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $53.00 and a one year high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.54 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 4.13%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero acquired 2,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.80 per share, with a total value of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

