PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.30 Per Share

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

PACCAR has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. PACCAR has a payout ratio of 13.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PACCAR to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.3%.

PCAR traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.89. 229,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,695. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.51. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.50. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total transaction of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

