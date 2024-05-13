Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 59,095 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 635.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,095 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.12% of Lear worth $9,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lear by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lear by 131.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 622 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.81, for a total transaction of $387,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.44.

Lear Trading Up 1.1 %

LEA traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $132.53. The stock had a trading volume of 18,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,694. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $120.48 and a 1-year high of $157.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.53.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.14. Lear had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

