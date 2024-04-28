Critical Comparison: Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF) vs. Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) and Britannia Bulk (OTCMKTS:BBLKF – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Britannia Bulk has a beta of 18.89, suggesting that its share price is 1,789% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Britannia Bulk 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Britannia Bulk, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Tsakos Energy Navigation currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Britannia Bulk.

Profitability

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Britannia Bulk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 33.74% 44.36% 20.88% Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Britannia Bulk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $889.57 million 0.86 $300.18 million $9.02 2.87 Britannia Bulk N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Britannia Bulk.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Britannia Bulk on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Britannia Bulk

Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides drybulk shipping and maritime logistics services. It primarily transports coal, fertilizers, scrap metals, iron-ore, grain, and other bulk cargoes from the Baltic region to Northern and Western Europe. The company's logistics services include port modification, fendering, lightening, dredging of berths, maximizing vessel throughput in ports, provision of floating cranes, and self-discharging equipment. The company serves power companies, coal producers, and commodity trading houses. Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. was formerly known as Britannia Bulk PLC and changed its name to Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. in June 2008. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. As of 2010, Britannia Bulk Holdings Inc. is in liquidation.

