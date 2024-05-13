Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,063 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $11,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total transaction of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 555,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,047,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,695. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,525. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on J. William Blair lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.