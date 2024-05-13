CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 150.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,926,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,026,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 391.0% during the 4th quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 2,314,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,333 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 233,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,634,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,840,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.93. 113,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,000. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CenterPoint Energy

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNP. Evercore ISI downgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

