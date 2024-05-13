Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Price Target Lowered to $47.00 at Stephens

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Peoples Financial Services from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Peoples Financial Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PFIS

Peoples Financial Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

NASDAQ:PFIS traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,930. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Peoples Financial Services has a 1 year low of $34.54 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $1,394,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Peoples Financial Services by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 31.67% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.