Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Target Price to C$7.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of SVM opened at C$4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$799.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. Silvercorp Metals has a twelve month low of C$2.88 and a twelve month high of C$5.47.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$79.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.3522572 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total value of C$207,200.00. In related news, Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00. Also, Director Yikang Liu sold 15,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.03, for a total transaction of C$61,053.24. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

