Ballard Power Systems Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.37% and a negative net margin of 177.82%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLDP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Ballard Power Systems has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $846.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDP. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the period. 28.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

