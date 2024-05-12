Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Issued By Sidoti Csr

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst J. Franzreb now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NN’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). NN had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $112.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.00 million.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on NN in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

NN Stock Performance

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.78. NN has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $172.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 3.04.

Institutional Trading of NN

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NN in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NN during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NN during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in NN by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 90,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 40,290 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

