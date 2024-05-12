Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

TGS stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $20.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The energy company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $249.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.09 million. Analysts predict that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGS. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

