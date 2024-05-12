Maplebear Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CART)

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Maplebear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Maplebear’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Maplebear’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

CART has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Maplebear from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $34.94 on Friday. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $42.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.27.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.08 million. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,036,683 shares in the company, valued at $28,923,455.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Maplebear news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 760,479 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $19,780,058.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,565.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $28,923,455.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,036,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,923,455.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock worth $61,771,955 and sold 1,055,899 shares worth $30,422,265. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Maplebear by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 150,544 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter worth $28,674,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the first quarter valued at $6,462,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maplebear in the first quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

