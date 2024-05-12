BMO Capital Markets Increases Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$48.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Finning International from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$49.13.

Get Finning International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTT

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International Increases Dividend

Finning International stock opened at C$43.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$33.77 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$40.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Finning International

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.00, for a total transaction of C$360,000.00. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Finning International

(Get Free Report)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.