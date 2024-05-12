Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Raised to Outperform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MFC. Cormark raised shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$23.69 and a 1 year high of C$35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$32.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

Insider Activity at Manulife Financial

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

