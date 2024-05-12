Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

BLKB stock opened at $77.65 on Wednesday. Blackbaud has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $76.97.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares in the company, valued at $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 5,360 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $396,908.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,591,091.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $366,967.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,546.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,897 shares of company stock worth $4,377,015. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 53,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

