StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
ORIX stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. ORIX has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
