StockNews.com Downgrades ORIX (NYSE:IX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

ORIX Trading Down 2.8 %

ORIX stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.60. ORIX has a 52-week low of $83.56 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ORIX will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 12.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 78,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

