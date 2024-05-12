Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Cipher Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.09). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cipher Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cipher Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIFR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Stock Down 5.8 %

CIFR stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Cipher Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 8.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.