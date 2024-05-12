Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $25.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.96. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $25.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $202.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,035,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,961,000 after purchasing an additional 81,475 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,293,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,891,000 after acquiring an additional 131,751 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

