SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

SLG stock opened at $52.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $20.51 and a 52 week high of $55.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -36.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in SL Green Realty by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,033,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,536,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its stake in SL Green Realty by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 31,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

