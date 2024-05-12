Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENTA. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.00.

ENTA opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $267.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.40). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,300.0% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

