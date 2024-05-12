The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.50.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZI. American Trust lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 371,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 225,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.